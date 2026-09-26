Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Will Wilson's avatar
Will Wilson
2h

I'm sure this was as exciting for the French as it was for us Chicagoans when Pope John Paul II said Mass in Grant Park in 1979. I remember the feeling of love that wafted through our city for days afterward. I wish the same for the French.

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Sally Saliga's avatar
Sally Saliga
2h

What beautiful examples by the pope's actions

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