Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela Payne's avatar
Pamela Payne
13h

Bless you, Pope Leo. Listen to the people and the movement of the Holy Spirit amongst us. A Church that refuses to take stock risks becoming cemented in "tradition" for the sake of tradition, and not for the sake of the Gospel. Take time to do this, so that we don't throw out the baby with the bathwater, but so that we acknowledge ways in which the Church needs to move forward on our journey. Keeping old ways just because they are old risks spilling into idolatry, refusing to hear what the Spirit is currently saying to the Church. We don't have to heedlessly adopt trendy or flashy new liturgy or interpretations of the Catechism, but we should be open to considering why some of our ways of doing church no longer apply or appeal.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
12h

The first American Pope couldn't have come at a BETTER time!

Instead of DWELLING on what WE DON'T have...

Let's DWELL on what WE DO HAVE!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture