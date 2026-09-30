Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Mike Murray's avatar
Mike Murray
6h

I had seen the picture of Pope Leo and Marie-Garance Noël (the 11-year-old girl with special needs) before I saw it here, but it is here, while reading this magnificent article, that I really looked at the picture -- and I wept. This is no politician kissing a baby; this is the pastor of the Universal Church being the face of Christ for one of his most precious children. They are in the midst of thousands of people, but for Leo there is only Maria-Garance, and for her, there is only Leo. This is what it means to be the Vicar of Christ.

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Monica Soule's avatar
Monica Soule
5h

My heart is aching for my country, but enormously grateful that this son of my country is giving voice to everything that is right and good. Leader of the free world indeed. God Bless our Pope Leo.

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