Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Kim Yingling's avatar
Kim Yingling
6m

Mr Hale, I look forward to your posts about Pope Leo every day.

I am an American Lutheran ( we call ourselves “Catholic Lite”).

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Jorge Alonzo's avatar
Jorge Alonzo
3m

The more I read about the pope, the more I find that he is a comunist!

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