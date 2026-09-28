Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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RJ O’Connor's avatar
RJ O’Connor
5h

I should think that if people follow Pope Leo and read what he writes and listen to what he says and watch what he does, they would find in him the antidote to the hopeless and despair that our political system now ferments.

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Mary Anne L. Graf's avatar
Mary Anne L. Graf
5h

"...a civilization is measured 'by the way it cares for, protects and upholds the human person.'" Exactly.

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