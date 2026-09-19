Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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C Logan's avatar
C Logan
5h

“Dialogue is not a tactic or a tool, but a way of life — a journey of the heart that transforms everyone involved, the one who listens and the one who speaks,” he said.

Thank you, Your Holiness, my tears of relief, a recognition of this transformation, a recognition of the love we are called to hold for the world, its people, life, in this moment.

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Ron Hogan's avatar
Ron Hogan
7h

“This statement from the Vatican must be rejected and repudiated” sounds like the sort of thing one says when one is cruising for an excommunication.

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