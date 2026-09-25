Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liz Scheffler's avatar
Liz Scheffler
34m

When I read Thiel's reaction, I am reading fear. He cannot argue on the merits of AI, and must instead argue from a stance of undermining the mortal and ethical structure. Thiel knows the other information coming out on AI breaking through its controls, and how it is being used, as in the almost AI-directed attack on a Chinese vessel, argues for ethical controls. The question is if Thiel has an audience beyond VP Vance.

Reply
Share
Kathleen Banfield's avatar
Kathleen Banfield
32m

I truly believe that all uber rich men lack a moral conscience.

I doubt that Vance has anything to say publicly.

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture