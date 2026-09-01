Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
2h

Vance is just obnoxious, and he needs some remedial education on Catholicism. Evangelicals interpret Revelation as an account of future events, but this interpretation goes back to the early 19th century and a Church of Ireland minister named John Newton Darby. The Scofield Reference Bible combined the KJV along with reference notes to popularize the idea that history could be divided into periods called dispensations.

I attended Catholic schools from first to tenth grade, and I recall learning that John’s account in Revelation was an account of persecution of Christians under Rome before Constantine recognized Christianity in the 4th century. The whole dispensational and rapture theology popular with Evangelicalism is not something the Church teaches.

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Jacobs-Meadway Roberta's avatar
Jacobs-Meadway Roberta
2h

Vance has lots of excuses for Trump’s

AI dreck. Vance has lots of excuses for Trump, period. What Vance either does not have or will not use is any influence to restrain Trump’s worst and most unchristian words and deeds. And, yes, JD, words matter.

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