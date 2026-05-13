ICE Came for His Parishioners. Now Pope Leo XIV Is Sending Their Pastor to Lead a Diocese in Trump’s Florida.
Father Emilio Biosca’s heavily Salvadoran Mount Pleasant parish has lost more than forty members to ICE detention and deportation since August. Now Pope Leo XIV is sending him to lead a Florida diocese in the heart of Trump-DeSantis country.
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For the better part of a year, Father Emilio Biosca Agüero has been watching his parishioners disappear.
The Shrine of the Sacred Heart, the Capuchin-run parish in D.C.’s Mount Pleasant neighborh…