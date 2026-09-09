Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pediatrics On The Front Line's avatar
Pediatrics On The Front Line
5h

Ah, yes- the same Fr. Jenkins who attended the party celebrating Amy Barrett’s appointment to the Supreme Court three weeks before the election.

The reason I will never give a penny to my Alma Mater.

Reply
Share
Bill54494's avatar
Bill54494
3h

As a priest, I often find it extraordinarily challenging to preach the Gospel and the teachings of the Church that flow from the Good News of the Kingdom that Jesus preached. So much of the kerygma has direct and profound political implications, and there are many in our congregations whose radar is very sensitive to that.

For example, if I bring up matters of human dignity, such as the rights of migrants or the right to healthcare (or, during the COVID pandemic, that getting vaccinated is an "active of love", quoting Pope Francis), someone is bound to accuse me of "being political".

Interestingly enough, when I speak of abortion as an affront to human dignity, those same people applaud that I would have the courage to take an unpopular political position.

Honestly, I sometimes feel that preaching the Gospel is a no-win proposition. While I'm nowhere near their stature, I think I know how the prophets of old must have felt. Holy Jeremiah, pray for us preachers!

Reply
Share
3 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture