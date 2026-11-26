James Stewart, Donna Reed and Karolyn Grimes appear as George, Mary and Zuzu Bailey in the final scene of Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life , released in 1946. Pope Leo XIV named it first among his four favorite films. (Liberty Films / RKO Radio Pictures)

Tonight is the last chance for our offer on The Private Diary of Pope Francis. Anyone who purchases a yearly subscription to Letters from Leo or donates $80 or more from this post will receive a free copy of the book. The offer ends tonight, Wednesday, November 25, at 11:59 PM PST.

Still waiting on a book from an earlier offer? Claim your copy here.

Amid the attacks from right-wing commentators, stand with the late pope: sign the We Stand With Pope Francis petition.

Thank you for reading! Letters from Leo is a reader-supported publication and the fastest-growing Catholic community in the country. To receive new posts and support this movement, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Make A One-Time Gift to Support My Work

Dear friends —

On this Thanksgiving Eve, let me say this as plainly as I can: from the bottom of my heart, thank you.

Over these twelve months, people from all over the world have written in to say how much this community has meant to them and to those they love.

Some have found their way back to the Church. For others, the gift has been something harder to name, a little hope for our country again.

Many of you have said that Letters from Leo has helped you see this moment in history clearly without sinking into despair.

Your notes, emails, and messages over this past year have meant more to me than you know.

You’ve told me this work has given you hope for the future of our beloved country. I want you to know: you’ve given me hope, too.

Along the way, we’ve had a loyal cadre of friends who have walked with us from the very beginning.

All of this reminds me of the final scene of It’s a Wonderful Life, the 1946 Frank Capra film that Pope Leo XIV named first when he revealed his four favorite movies last November.

Here he is, in a video released ahead of his audience with Hollywood actors and directors at the Vatican:

At the end of the film, George Bailey’s neighbors pour into his living room on Christmas Eve, each carrying a few dollars to save him from ruin.

His brother Harry, who flew through a blizzard from a banquet in New York to get there, raises a glass “to my big brother George, the richest man in town.”

Then George spots a worn copy of Tom Sawyer sitting on top of the pile of cash, left behind by his guardian angel. Inside the cover, Clarence has written:

“Dear George: Remember no man is a failure who has friends.”

Thank you for being my friend. Thank you for being our friend.

As much as a person can love an institution, I love this Church and this country — flaws and all. That’s why I’ve poured everything I have into this work. I bring neither silver nor gold to this project, only the gifts God gave me: my back, my mind, and my heart.

This work is only possible because of your generosity. If Letters from Leo has added value to your life — or to the life of someone you love — I’m humbly asking for your support this holiday season.

We are 100% sustained by our readers. There is no corporate backing, no billionaire benefactor — just you.

Our goal is simple but ambitious: to build this newsletter into a force that can have a tangible impact on the future of our nation, our Church, and, in some small way, the wider world.

Based on the growth we’ve seen the past year, experts we’ve consulted believe Letters from Leo could reach one million readers by the 2028 election.

Imagine what a community of that size, formed and hopeful and engaged, could do to make this country more just and warmer toward the people it leaves behind.

But none of that is inevitable. It will only happen if people like you decide this work is worth sustaining.

If you’re in a position to give, I’m asking for your help.

Pope Leo XIV greets the faithful while carrying the papal ferula, the silver crucifix-topped staff of his office.

Inspired by Pope Leo XIV, we want to bring a revolution of tenderness to American politics, culture, and media.

Because of you, we are now the fastest-growing Catholic community in the entire nation.

If you’d like to invest in our mission, here are three concrete ways you can help:

Paid subscribers receive our series on Pope Leo’s life and formation, our Epstein-Bannon investigation into the campaign against Francis, and the Sunday Scripture Reflection Series.

Our book offer ends tonight at 11:59 PM PST: purchase a yearly subscription or donate $80 or more from this post, and we’ll send you a free copy of The Private Diary of Pope Francis.

Whether you give $0, $5, $50, $500, $1,000, or more, your presence here matters, no matter your faith or your politics.

The biggest thing I ask for is your prayers. They sustain us in this work.

Thank you for all you do. Together, we will not hide from history. We’ll make it.

PS — If God has blessed you with the resources and you’d like to make a larger gift through a credit card, check, family foundation, or donor-advised fund that isn’t compatible with the link above, please reply to this email.

We’ll gladly help you make that gift and invest in this mission.

Make A One-Time Gift to Support My Work