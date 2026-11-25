Pope Francis meets young people from Scholas Occurrentes at the Grha Pemuda Youth Centre in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sept. 4, 2024. The visit came during the longest foreign trip of his pontificate. (AFP via Getty Images)

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Within hours of the Vatican’s release of The Private Diary of Pope Francis on Tuesday, several prominent conservative Catholic commentators argued that the late pope’s spiritual struggles showed he was unfit for the office he was elected to and held for 12 years.

The list of public detractors is quite long because the hatred behind it runs deep. Each of these critics publicly defamed and humiliated a pope who can no longer speak for himself, and each should be held to account.

On behalf of this community, let me make it abundantly clear from the outset: we honor the legacy and stand with Pope Francis.

Stand with the late pope: sign the We Stand With Pope Francis petition.

What the diary says

The book, compiled by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, draws on a leather-bound calendar that Jorge Mario Bergoglio kept from 1992, when he was an auxiliary bishop in Buenos Aires, until late 2024.

Francis gave it to his long-time collaborator and friend Fernández before his death in April 2025 and told him, “From this, you will all see.”

The entries describe three encounters with the devil.

The first one, written on June 7, 2018, after he learned that Chile’s bishops had misled him about abuse victims he had publicly doubted, he says he “saw the entrance to hell.”

The diary traces a spiritual crisis from early 2021 to late 2022, which the book links to a temptation to believe Pope Francis alone could solve everyone’s problems.

Francis wrote beautifully about he came through it by entrusting himself to God.

Yesterday, Letters from Leo reported on the night Francis heard the devil and on what the Church teaches about spiritual combat.

Popes have kept such journals before. John XXIII’s Journal of a Soul appeared after his death in 1963, and John Paul II’s spiritual notes were published in 2014 despite his request that they be burned.

Raymond Arroyo

Raymond Arroyo, the EWTN anchor, called the diary “a troubling read,” describing Francis as a man “in spiritual torment” who had yielded to an “authoritarian” temptation.

There’s irony here, however.

Arroyo has written four books about Mother Angelica, the founder of EWTN. His website describes the last of them, Mother Angelica: Her Grand Silence (2016), as an account of her “spiritual battles in her cell — including encounters with the devil,” and in it he wrote that she spent more than a decade struggling “for her soul.”

After I pushed him on Tuesday about that parallel, Arroyo replied that Angelica never described the devil leaving an “imprint” on her, never said Satan had boasted to her, and “never issued teachings contrary to Sacred Tradition.”

He called Francis’s diary “troubling, no matter how it is spun.”

Many of Arroyo’s collaborators at EWTN opposed Francis for years on his approach to doctrinal issues. Francis famously accused them of doing the work of the devil.

Last month, Pope Leo XIV opened a Vatican meeting on Francis’s landmark Amoris Laetitia by defending the document and urging bishops to recognize grace in lives marked by “limits, wounds, and apparent failure.”

Late Tuesday night, Arroyo pressed his case to me again, and I readily agreed to publish his full response.

His question concedes that a dark night of the soul does not disqualify anyone. What remains is the objection that Francis changed Church doctrine, which he most certainly did not.

Changing practice isn’t changing doctrine.

St. Paul VI promulgated a new Roman Missal in 1969, replacing a liturgy in use for four centuries. Before him in 1910, Pius X broke with the custom of his day by lowering the age of First Communion.

Leo has since upheld Francis’s decisions on both Amoris Laetitia and the Latin Mass.

Michael Haynes

Michael Haynes, writing in the Catholic Herald, described Francis as “so deeply unable to be at peace with himself, so unsettled in his Catholic faith & relationship with God, that he should never have become pope.” His post drew more than 200,000 views, the most of any criticism reviewed for this article.

By that standard, St. Thérèse of Lisieux would have failed to lead a holy life.

On the eve of her religious profession in 1890, she wrote in The Story of a Soul, her vocation seemed “as unreal as a dream,” and the devil made her feel “wholly unsuited for life in the Carmel.” She took her vows the next day. Near the end of her life, she wrote that Jesus “allowed my soul to be overwhelmed with darkness” and that the thought of heaven “became a subject of conflict and torture.”

Pius XI canonized her in 1925. John Paul II named her a Doctor of the Church in 1997, and Francis devoted a 2023 apostolic exhortation, C’est la confiance, to her.

The diary also records Francis’s view of the bishop he brought to Rome in 2023 to lead the Dicastery for Bishops. He called Robert Prevost “a great pastor, a generous missionary and an irreproachable man.”

As Pope Leo XIV, Prevost paused and teared up on Easter Monday this year while describing his predecessor.

Haynes himself reported last week that Leo, on the flight home from Lima on Nov. 17, said he would keep Francis’s restrictions on the Latin Mass. “We will continue to follow it,” the pope said.

Damian Thompson

Damian Thompson, an associate editor of the Spectator and a former editor of the Catholic Herald, questioned whether the diary was genuine, calling it “presumably heavily doctored” and its publication “a blunder of monumental proportions.” He added, “I wonder what Pope Leo makes of it.”

According to Fernández, Leo “showed intense interest” when told about the writings a few weeks after the conclave.

Thompson also wrote that a media outlet had booked him to discuss “the incredibly disturbing Pope Francis revelations” and then replaced him with “a more emollient commentator.”

That evening, he shared a Dutch bishop’s claim that Francis told “a blatant lie” to justify his restrictions on the Latin Mass.

Thompson has criticized Francis for years, including in a 2023 essay titled “Ten terrible years of Pope Francis.”

On Wednesday, Larry Chapp, a former theology professor at DeSales University and a regular defender of Bishop Robert Barron, raised a similar doubt.

Unless Fernández releases the full diaries, he wrote, “the suspicion will remain that Tucho has manipulated the diaries to further a hagiographical agenda.”

Here’s the thing: Fernández showed Pope Leo XIV a first draft, and Leo asked him to remove sentences that said “confusing things about living persons.”

To their credit, other critics named here did not share Thompson’s and Chapp’s doubts about the text's authenticity and presentation, and quoted the diary freely.

CatholicSat

The pseudonymous publisher of The Sat Report, who says they started CatholicSat as a guide to televised papal liturgies, posted a 2018 entry in which Francis wrote that he “peeked” at the entrance to hell and “grabbed the Rosary as a weapon.”

Minutes later, the account noted that Francis had issued Traditionis custodes, his 2021 restrictions on the Latin Mass, during the period of his crisis.

In my view, many of the account’s most ardent commenters are Francis critics, particularly over his restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass, and CatholicSat appears to take pleasure in riling them up and feeding them red meat.

Later that morning, the account shared a CNN report on the diary with a one-line comment: “Pope Francis wasn’t alone in suffering a spiritual crisis during his papacy.”

The implication was that Francis had caused a crisis for others. When I replied that the post mocked him, the account answered, “Where is the mockery?” It said it had loved Francis and had defended him “when it was hard for his so-called defenders to do so.”

It was not the account’s first post about Francis to draw objections. On April Fools’ Day, CatholicSat posted an image of a Guardian article announcing that the Vatican had waived the five-year waiting period to open Francis’s cause for sainthood as a ‘humble pope of the poor’ with square quotes.

X attached a reader note saying the article did not exist and the image was digitally altered.

The next morning, the account called its April Fools’ posts a tradition and sent “our apologies to those who were fooled and left angry.”

Around noon, in a reply to Mike Lewis, the founding editor of Where Peter Is, it wrote, “You’re right, it was too soon. I apologise.”

On Tuesday, when I raised the prank, CatholicSat defended it. “I have published an April Fools’ prank every single year for 15 years,” the account wrote. “This isn’t mocking, it could only be viewed as mocking if you don’t think Francis will be canonised one day.”

That afternoon, after reading the book, CatholicSat posted a longer assessment. It called the diary a “fascinating look into the mind of a man who struggled with his human failings and feelings of inadequacy,” praised Francis for preaching on hell and for his devotion to Mary, and said that if he had tackled clerical abuse “he would have been a great Pope.”

It called his account of the Chile scandal “very out of touch.”

The assessment passed over the reforms Francis made after Chile, including a 2019 law requiring clergy and religious to report abuse and its cover-up and the abolition of the pontifical secret in abuse cases that December.

A reader who posts as Leonina Fidelis replied that CatholicSat was “one of the most disingenuous and cynical accounts” on the platform. I agree.

That evening, it praised another papal diary, John XXIII’s, as “a wonderful journal of a humble and pure soul.”

John XXIII’s journal is also a record of self-examination, and the Church regards its author as a saint. CatholicSat did ask its followers on Tuesday to pray for the soul of Pope Francis.

My issue with CatholicSat is this: why are you so afraid to stand on your own two feet and make your criticisms of Pope Francis under your real name?

Dare I say: be as courageous as Raymond Arroyo, who makes his criticisms in the light of day under his own name, working publicly for his media outlet.

Tridentine Brewing

Tridentine Brewing, a northern Illinois company founded by Jeff Alcorn and his sons, Trevor and Cameron, began as a basement operation and names its beers for saints and Catholic devotions. Its motto, “Brewing beer for the greater glory of God,” translates the Jesuit motto, Ad maiorem Dei gloriam.

Francis, of course, was the first Jesuit pope.

The company’s X account wrote that Satan pressed Francis to abuse his power and that he issued Traditionis custodes “under a false pretense.”

The company argued that a pope who has “a terrifying vision of Hell” without a “major course correction” appears in “an even worse light.”

Tridentine Brewing — named after the pre-Vatican II Mass — wants reversal of Francis’s Latin Mass restrictions.

It is not coming. On the papal plane home from Lima last week, Pope Leo said he would keep them.

One of Tridentine’s beers, a stout called Dies Irae, is marketed as a reminder to pray for the faithful departed.

I wish they would take their own advice.

Bree Dail and Mark Lambert

Bree Dail, who has reported from Rome for the Daily Wire, wrote that the diary’s contents would surprise no one who covered the Vatican under Francis.

Mark Lambert replied, “Pope Francis WAS the spiritual crisis!”

Lambert also used the diary to relitigate silly complaints about Benedict XVI’s funeral.

In 2020, Dail wrote for Catholic World Report about Father John Hollowell, an Indiana priest who had asked God in 2018 to let him share the cross of abuse victims and later offered the suffering of a brain tumor on their behalf. Her article treated his anguish as a witness.

On Tuesday, no such appreciation was given to the late pope.

A familiar pattern

The Gospel of Luke records Jesus warning Peter at the Last Supper: “Simon, Simon, behold Satan hath desired to have you, that he may sift you as wheat. But I have prayed for thee, that thy faith fail not” (Luke 22:31–32, Douay-Rheims). Peter remained the leader of the apostles.

Francis was a Jesuit, and the diary entries from his crisis track the method St. Ignatius of Loyola set out for periods of what Ignatius called spiritual desolation — a time of separation from God’s love.

Francis names the temptation he faced, acknowledges that mistakes he made, and entrusts himself to God.

If only his critics were as thoughtful.

One of Pope Francis’ steadiest defenders in his final years was his top rival in the 2013 conclave.

Cardinal Angelo Scola, who led the Archdiocese of Milan from 2011 to 2017, was even accidentally congratulated as pope via a press release shortly after the white smoke emerged that rainy March night.

In a 2020 interview, Scola rebuked the pope’s critics inside the Church and said, “Ever since I was a child, I learned that ‘the pope is the pope.’”

A Catholic’s loyalty, he argued, belongs to the office regardless of the style or opinions of the man who holds it.

Most of the critics named in this article command large followings on television or online.

On Tuesday, they used their platforms to describe a pope who died last year as unsettled, unfit for office and, in one instance, dishonest.

The diary they cited shows Francis writing in June 2018 that he had glimpsed the entrance to hell; within a year, he had issued a law requiring clergy to report abuse and its cover-up.

Fernández said Francis believed the pages would explain him. “From this,” the pope told him, “you will all see.”

We see you, Pope Francis, and we love you, and as you always asked of us, pray for you.

At Letters from Leo, we stand with Pope Francis’s memory and with every Catholic who has ever fought the devil in a dark room and come out holding on to God. We believe the saints are sinners who kept turning back, and that mercy is the first thing the Church owes its dead.

In an age that turns every confession into ammunition, we keep faith with a Gospel that tells the truth about weakness and still calls it the place where grace does its work.

This is the fastest-growing Catholic community in the country because people are hungry for a Church that prays for its fathers instead of prosecuting them. They want Catholic voices that read Scripture with the mercy Jesus showed Peter on the night he was betrayed.

If you believe this movement matters, with Catholics and people of goodwill standing for mercy against a culture of public condemnation, I am asking you to join us.

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