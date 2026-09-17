Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Roxana Chitu's avatar
Roxana Chitu
2h

Not seeing and appreciating the diversity in human beings is CONTRARY to the very blessing that God has given us !

It is like saying that the whole Creation is "flawed " with other individuals who some are calling: "scums and poison "

The pharisees are the ones that claim that are more righteous than others without looking at themselves in the mirror....

Jesus himself warned us about them ... so let's stay focused on the Way, Truth and Life 🙏❤️‍🔥

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Ann-Marie Noleygirl's avatar
Ann-Marie Noleygirl
4h

Genetically, diversity is best 👌.

Don't need with your cousin!

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