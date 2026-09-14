Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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John Brennan's avatar
John Brennan
11h

My only comment is that these guys are not really that loud, thankfully. Even at 50k or 800k followers, they represent only a fraction of the numbers to hear or read what the Pope has to say. But I am glad that you are calling them out, regardless. We who have cast our loot with the Truth, and who appreciate the power and authority of Leo's teaching cannot remain silent. We have to speak in our families, in our communities. Thanks for your work.

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Marcia Braun's avatar
Marcia Braun
11h

"There are none so blind as those who will not see."

Who do not WANT to see, as they have their own agenda.

So sad. And so dangerous. And so prevalent.

Let us all pray for our Leo. It is easy to see he is goodness personified.

Guess the world is not used to that?

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