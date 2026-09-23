Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Karen A NOT A Karen's avatar
Karen A NOT A Karen
8h

Heart out to Gaza —We all remembered that near the end of August, 2025, 2 children were killed and 17 others were injured during a gunman’s rampage at a Catholic Church while students were beginning their school year, in Minneapolis. At my home in another State, after a Mass on the following Thursday, a woman went through the usual niceties and we shared concerns about the trauma for that community.

I openly told her that I found myself weeping for them. I continued to share that, as I was weeping, I then thought of all the children in Gaza that had been dealing with violence for their entire young lives. Her reaction was unexpected. The look on her face was one of horror, 😳as if I suddenly grew another head! I added quickly, “Well they are children of God too!”

Her husband had been standing nearby, had heard the conversation, and then stated, “Well, but that is different.”

“Different how?” I retorted, “Are you saying they are not children of God? That they don’t deserve God’s love?”

We moved to the Narthex and continued a conversation for over half an hour. I learned that the couple got most of their news from OAN. I shared my thoughts on how media limits framing of available facts, to serve the agenda of corporate interests and the military industrial complex works tirelessly to keep people fearful and angry at “others.” There was no come-to-Jesus moment during the conversation, but I tried to plant the seed on how they might think more critically about what ever is being touted in media and that we need to pay attention when the International Criminal Court has already charged Netanyahu with war crimes. I also reiterated my guiding light question: What Would Jesus Do?

So, I think that Jesus would want us to protect the children of Gaza, and their parents and to love all with a generous heart. ♥️

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Lisa4723's avatar
Lisa4723
10h

👏👏👏❤️

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