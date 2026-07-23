Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Theresa Westergard's avatar
Theresa Westergard
29m

Wow I never saw her as the messenger but what a role model she is! I have always cringed when I heard people call her a prostitute. It’s what I was taught but it is nowhere in scripture. So many amazing ideas in this piece Chris. Keep them coming!

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Suzanne Hutchinson's avatar
Suzanne Hutchinson
44m

Beautiful!

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