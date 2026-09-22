Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Dr_RichardBairdIII's avatar
Dr_RichardBairdIII
4hEdited

Of course the disgraced, MAGA Barron won’t say a word. His false idol/God won’t let him. The orange,fat Epstein loving and file hiding, fat one did tell Barron to get involved in the NY Mayor race so hiding in his small diocese won’t help MAGA Barron. I know multiple parishes are sending letters to Pope Leo asking for potential excommunication of MAGA Barron. Just like we did with “retired” Cardinal Dolan. Barron was not even considered for New York. Yikes

Now the Texas Bishop is showing MAGA Barron what a real man of God is. No wonder Barron finished last in the latest USCCB election.

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
4h

Thank you for the newsletter, Chris I am glad of the rebuke. I will pray for Pope Leo and this nation.

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