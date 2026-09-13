Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Education is a lamp's avatar
Education is a lamp
5hEdited

Your headline is incorrect. Let me fix that for you: Apostates attack Pope Leo XIV, the first Black Pope because Pope Leo has a soul, believes racism is evil and actually adheres to the teachings of Jesus.

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Monica Soule's avatar
Monica Soule
4h

Anyone who thinks that racism does not exist in this country is willfully blind. The reason Donald Trump is President is because he gave permission for people to voice out loud what they had been holding inside. That Catholics are part of this is particularly heinous.

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