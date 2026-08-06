Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Ann Hablanian's avatar
Ann Hablanian
10h

What the world needs is peace and justice. Not constant might is right philosophy. Time for all religious leaders to stand together and state their abhorrence of war. Otherwise it’s the same old roller coaster ride.

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Lizzie's avatar
Lizzie
10h

The leader the world needs right now!

God bless Pope Leo XIV 🙏

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