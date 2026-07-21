Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Raisingourgrands's avatar
Raisingourgrands
4h

He’s a Bob Dylan fan❤️I love him even more if that’s possible!

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
3h

Thank you for the newsletter, Chris. A Nobel prize winner Bob Dylan is . I find this very inspiring. I will continue to pray for Pope Leo and this country. Most of all I will continue to pray for the parents whose sons and daughters have lost their lives.

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