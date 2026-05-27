Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Mary Anne L. Graf's avatar
Mary Anne L. Graf
4h

Classic example of "There's no such thing as bad PR." The more high visibility push-back, the better: it keeps the conversation going with more people reached, badly needed in a country where way too few non-religious talk openly about morality and ethics...certainly words apparently unknown in DC. There's a reason the encyclical resonated so strongly and well with Gen Z. Leo can and will hold his own. Onward.

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Will Wilson's avatar
Will Wilson
4h

Ball, Arroyo, Burgum, and Sacks — do not see that AI poses a profound danger to human dignity because they intend to implement that power and they have no desire to give it up.

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