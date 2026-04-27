What I Saw — And Felt — At Pope Francis’s Funeral
One year ago today, I stood on the colonnades of St. Peter's Basilica as the Church laid Francis to rest. I'm republishing my Newsweek essay from that morning.
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Dear friends —
One year ago today, I stood on the colonnades of St. Peter’s Basilica as the Church laid Pope Francis to rest.