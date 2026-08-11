Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Hope's avatar
David Hope
19h

Trump.

How sickening.

How literally sick-making.

Reply
Share
DrJWinston's avatar
DrJWinston
18h

I don't think the issue is just about vaccine denialism. I think it also would make a perfect partnership with insurance companies who could treat it as an optional treatment and therefore refuse to cover it. Then, once again, those with the least economic resources would be on the outs and in most danger. We are asking our poor to pay Russian roulette with their children's lives and with the lives of elderly people who would be more vulnerable. There is nothing Christ like about this kind of behavior. Especially when you take into consideration that the president who was against vaccines made sure that all of his family and himself were vaccinated.

Reply
Share
2 replies
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture