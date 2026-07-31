Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Brenda Alaia's avatar
Brenda Alaia
28m

What the GOP did was disgraceful

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Ian Haycroft's avatar
Ian Haycroft
21m

Thank you Christopher. We all need to not just cover our noses when the stench of McCarthyism rises. Time to speak up. Thank you for doing so.

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