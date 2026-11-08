Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Eva Camacho Guzman's avatar
Eva Camacho Guzman
5h

Your writing is inspiring to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Maybe not as grand as Pope Leo XIV but at our local level. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
5h

Thank you for sharing Pope Leo’s journey with us. It is an uplifting experience.

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