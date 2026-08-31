Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MaryNYC's avatar
MaryNYC
10h

I’m a parishioner at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Cardinal Dolan has been working hard behind the scenes for the last several years with the Vatican to help make this happen. Glad to see we’re getting closer to the finish line! Great article by Mr. Hale.

Reply
Share
Dr Driscoll's avatar
Dr Driscoll
10h

Happy news. She represents the words of Jesus. Whatever you do for the least of my people… She is and represents the real Catholic from the world I grew up in with my priest uncle as the cornerstone. All Catholics today need to learn from her. Treat everyone with respect, recognizing the God-given dignity of every person.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture