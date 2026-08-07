Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Mary Ellen Segraves's avatar
Mary Ellen Segraves
10h

Thank you for the history of the DSA. Very enlightening!! I had forgotten about Michael Harrington until Chris Hayes mentioned him on MS NOW.

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Martin Erspamer's avatar
Martin Erspamer
10h

Dorothy Day is one of mine!

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