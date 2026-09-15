Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Catholic West's avatar
Catholic West
2h

He’s a hero to Catholic sysadmins everywhere

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Mez's avatar
Mez
42m

Pope Leo is such a good person....and it is obvious he has been so his entire life. How lucky we are!

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