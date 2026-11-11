Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Publis's avatar
Publis
1h

In reading this piece I can think only of Milton:

"Here we may reign secure, and in my choyce

To reign is worth ambition though in Hell:

Better to reign in Hell, then serve in Heav'n."

-- Paradise Lost.

In the end that is Trump to a T. Power, his power, goes before all else.

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Manny's avatar
Manny
29m

I have said this many times, Donald Trump doesn't have a Christian bone in his body. I pray for his soul.

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