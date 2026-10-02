Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Mary Boudreau's avatar
Mary Boudreau
5h

The tech bros shamelessly copy from religion. They see themselves as God 2.0. They are so far off the mark. They are not even all that human. I believe they have contempt for humanity. They are delusional and disgruntled. And dangerous.

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Kira Ash's avatar
Kira Ash
5h

If Claude is conscious, Anthropic are making billions of dollars off of slavery.

The tech oligarchs and their AI cult are clearly impious - I don't want to jump straight to "demonic" but the thought is there - and no religious organization should engage with them on a serious basis as if the tech people are acting in good faith. These people have an eschatological program that is incompatible with the dignity of the human person. Now they're trying to corrupt and influence the Church.

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