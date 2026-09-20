Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Mez's avatar
Mez
4m

I helped coach a high school Special Olympics team many years ago. The events were always so fun and inspiring! What a treasure Pope Leo is! I just received his new book today - looking forward to reading it.

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Cindy Burkhalter's avatar
Cindy Burkhalter
11m

Thank you so much for this, Christopher. Bless you. 🙏🏿🙏🏻🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏼

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