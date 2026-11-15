Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Norma's avatar
Norma
4h

I begin to see that this journey is the best medicine Leo could have had as he regains strength from his surgery. He is having a chance to revisit the places and people he loves from his past.

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Katherine D Edmiston's avatar
Katherine D Edmiston
3h

I was worried about his lungs at such high altitude, thank God he is not impaired!!! 🙏 I already view him a Saint. I had been estranged from the Church and returned upon his election. I am grateful to be in communion with this truly humble, authentically holy man. All it took was One Look at his dear & sweet face, and that was it. 🥹😢

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