Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Mary E's avatar
Mary E
5h

Chris, I love each of your posts. Thank you.

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EtlaraRN's avatar
EtlaraRN
4h

Pope Leo is truly a good and faithful man. I thank God for his healing . I hope more people listen to his message.The world and this country need healing.🙏❤️

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