Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Monica Soule's avatar
Monica Soule
9h

Fearlessly, Leo keeps going from strength to strength, lovingly caressing the children with outstretched arms and then speaking truth to power. May God keep him safe and healthy as he continues his journey.

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Eva Camacho Guzman's avatar
Eva Camacho Guzman
8h

Amén! 🙏🏼

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