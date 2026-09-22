Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Janis's avatar
Janis
3h

Respectfully, even Jesus cleared the temple…

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Jacobs-Meadway Roberta's avatar
Jacobs-Meadway Roberta
2h

History is not always a matter of what the powerful decide…a message that resonates from earliest days

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