Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Suzanne White's avatar
Suzanne White
2h

To me ‘turning the other cheek’ means not falling for being offended when someone insults you. I have found that it makes for a freer and uncomplicated life by refusing to get embroiled in unnecessary unpleasantness.

Your ego can be turned into your enemy if you rise to the bait.

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Pamela Payne's avatar
Pamela Payne
2h

Thank you for sharing this beautiful message and celebration with us.

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