Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, gestures during a news briefing at the bishops’ spring meeting in Orlando, Fla., on June 10, 2026. In Baltimore on Nov. 17, he said the bishops are ready to work with the new Democratic majorities in Congress. (Bob Roller / OSV News)

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The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voted 180 to 15 in Baltimore on Wednesday to set aside the last Sunday of October each year as a national day of prayer for racial justice. Seven bishops abstained.

The same day, the bishops voted overwhelmingly to divest from private prisons.

Under their new investment guidelines, the conference will no longer invest in companies that “build or administer” private prisons or private detention centers, whether those facilities serve the criminal courts or the Trump administration’s immigration machine.

Read side by side, the two votes say what the bishops have been working toward for a long time: they intend to pray about racism and stop profiting from the places where its costs pile up.

Bishop Daniel Garcia of Austin, who chairs the conference’s Subcommittee for the Promotion of Racial Justice and Reconciliation, brought the motion to the floor.

The new observance, he told his brother bishops, “creates sacred space for reflection, repentance and the conversion of hearts.”

He was plainer afterward. The day, Garcia said, lets the Church face “an aspect of racism that in some ways we’ve not wanted to talk about, and that’s the whole aspect of racism in the Church.”

His evidence came from a survey by Georgetown’s Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate. Twenty-six percent of Black Catholics surveyed said they had experienced racial discrimination inside their own parishes or Catholic schools.

Fewer than half of the Catholics in the study, 48 percent, knew that the bishops had ever written a pastoral letter against racism at all.

A fight the bishops have been waging since 1958

That letter, Open Wide Our Hearts, passed in November 2018, and it was hardly the first.

In 1958, as they later recalled, the bishops spoke out against the “discriminatory laws and enforced segregation” of Jim Crow. In 1979, they opened Brothers and Sisters to Us with a sentence that, sadly, still rings true nearly fifty years later: “Racism is an evil which endures in our society and in our Church.”

The 1979 letter also noted who filled American prison. “Racism is apparent,” the bishops wrote, “when we note that the population in our prisons consists disproportionately of minorities.” Forty-seven years later, the conference has finally, if not belatedly, pulled its money out of the companies that run those prisons for profit.

The fight has a sharper edge in Trump’s second term.

When the president’s Truth Social account posted a video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes in February, Garcia answered by quoting Open Wide Our Hearts back to the White House:

“Every racist act — every such comment, every joke, every disparaging look as a reaction to the color of skin, ethnicity, or place of origin — is a failure to acknowledge another person as a brother or sister, created in the image of God.”

Cardinal Blase Cupich demanded nothing less than an apology. Trump refused.

In June, Garcia recorded a Juneteenth message for the conference, calling slavery “America’s original sin” and naming the “systemic racism” it left behind.

After immigration agents killed Lorenzo Salgado and Johan Durán in July, Garcia and Bishop Brendan Cahill, now of Joliet, wrote for the conference that acts diminishing the dignity of any group of people “should never be normalized in our society.” This week, Garcia said racism still shows itself “in the present day, age and climate,” in a polarization that sometimes breaks along lines of “color or ethnicity.”

“The short answer is racism”

Bishop Robert Boxie III does not need a survey to explain those numbers. Pope Leo XIV named him an auxiliary bishop of Washington in May, and on July 7 he became the first African American bishop ordained in this country in nearly a decade.

In September, sitting with Catholic News Service in Rome, Boxie was asked why the United States has so few Black bishops.

“The short answer is racism,” he said. “People may not want to hear that. People may not agree with that, but the short answer is racism.”

He gave the history behind the line. “For a long time, Black men were not accepted or allowed in seminary,” Boxie said, and he pointed to Venerable Augustus Tolton, a priest born into slavery whose family escaped from Missouri into Illinois.

No American seminary would take Tolton, so he studied for the priesthood in Rome. In Boxie’s words, it took “more than an arm and a leg for him to even be allowed to study for the priesthood.”

The conference’s own roster bears him out.

Five of the roughly 270 active bishops in the United States are Black, and only two are African American: Boxie and Archbishop Shelton Fabre of Louisville. Fabre, as it happens, chairs the committee that wrote the investment guidelines the bishops passed on Wednesday.

Conservative commentators piled on within days, and one called him a “victim merchant.” In the same interview, though, Boxie had already named the man who made the conversation possible.

“Pope Leo has given us permission, really, to talk about it,” Boxie said, “because this is really a moment of healing for us in the United States.”

The pope who asked for pardon

The permission Boxie describes has a paper trail.

In May, in paragraph 176 of Magnifica Humanitas, Leo apologized for the Church’s role in legitimizing and taking part in slavery. “For this, in the name of the Church,” he wrote, “I sincerely ask for pardon.”

He wrote that as a man whose own family tree runs through the Creole neighborhoods of New Orleans, where, as Leo told NBC News this summer, his mother’s side included “people who were both slaves and slaveowners.”

Catholic teaching treats racism as a sin, and sin calls for repentance. The bishops paired a day of prayer with the first step of restitution (taking the conference’s money out of the private-prison business) on the same Wednesday, in a year marked by widespread allegations of racial profiling in the administration’s immigration sweeps.

Cahill, who chairs the bishops’ migration committee, made the connection out loud in Baltimore.

“As pastors in good conscience, we are compelled to raise our voices and question the morality of immigration enforcement strategies that undermine human dignity, standards of decency, and the common good,” he said. The bishops applauded, and no one rose with a question.

The day before, Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, the conference’s president, told reporters that the bishops are ready to work with the Democratic majorities that will run both chambers of Congress in January. “We’re committed to working with whoever is in office, whoever is in the White House, whoever has the majority on Capitol Hill,” he said.

It was not a perfect session. Michael Sean Winters, who has watched the conference since the 1990s, called it “the most boring plenary I have ever attended,” and he noted that Coakley never mentioned the plight of immigrants in his presidential address.

Winters’s larger charge is that the conference has made drastic cuts to its social-justice staff and “now only answers to half of its members instead of the whole.”

Elizabeth Dias of The New York Times pressed the point at the same briefing. The bishops have stepped up the consequences for Catholic officials who break with them on abortion, she noted, and she asked what they might do about an administration full of Catholics that has ignored them on migration.

“We will continue to advocate, negotiate,” Coakley answered. The only win he could name was a partial one, an assurance from the administration, after he met Trump in January, to ease the backlog of visas for foreign-born religious workers.

Fifteen bishops voted against the day of prayer. They will still find it on their calendars, at the end of every October, leading into the month the Church sets aside for Black Catholic history and Native American heritage.

Garcia, for his part, sounded more like a pastor than a politician when reporters asked what the day is for. Racism, he said, “is not something we’re born with. It’s learned behavior.”

Whether someone has suffered discrimination or practiced it, “there’s always an ability to change. There’s conversion in every one of us. God doesn’t give up on us.”

At Letters from Leo, we stand with Bishop Robert Boxie, Bishop Daniel Garcia, Archbishop Shelton Fabre, and every Catholic who has sat in a pew and wondered whether the Church saw them. We are grateful for every bishop in Baltimore who voted this week to pray for racial justice and to stop profiting from detention.

Racism is a sin against the image of God in our neighbor. Pope Leo has asked pardon for the Church’s part in it, and the bishops have now given every parish in the country a Sunday to do the same. That is the Gospel at work in a country whose government has chosen suspicion over solidarity.

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