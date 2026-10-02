Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
3h

Thank for the great newsletter, Chris. At times we must bring prayer into our homes and hearts faith will always abide with in us. I will pray for Pope Leo and our nation.

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Magdalena Felix's avatar
Magdalena Felix
3h

Praying n praying

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