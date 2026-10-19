Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Rebecca Smit's avatar
Rebecca Smit
8h

We are all waiting for an answer to Sister Sylvester's question: it's not just a question for Vance - it's a question for all people who support his administration's cruelty and total disregard for the teachings of Jesus regarding "the stranger". There is absolutely no justification that can reconcile the actions of ICE and the teachings of Christ.

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Manny's avatar
Manny
8h

There is a type of person that is labeled an empty suit. JD Vance has to be one of the most perfect embodiments of an empty suit.

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