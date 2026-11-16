Pope Leo XIV greets the faithful from the popemobile before celebrating Mass at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 16, 2026. The Vatican said about 1.5 million people attended the final Mass of his 12-day journey to South America. (Vatican Media)

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Pope Leo XIV said goodbye to Peru on Monday before about 1.5 million people at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima, closing a 12-day journey through Uruguay, Argentina, and the country he calls his second homeland.

“It was here that you taught me how to be a bishop,” he told the crowd at the end of Mass, “and this time I learned a little more about serving as the Successor of Peter.” Many of them knelt on the dirt to receive his final blessing.

He began the day with people who could never make it to an air base. Before Mass, Leo visited a home run by the Little Sisters of the Abandoned Elderly in Callao (the port city that holds Lima’s airport), where he served as apostolic administrator for 13 months during the pandemic.

The papal plane left Callao at 2:28 p.m. and lands in Rome on Tuesday morning. Leo is expected to take questions from reporters on board, and I’ll have a full update on that press conference overnight.

An oasis of dignity

Callao has not forgotten the pandemic. Mayor César Pérez has said the man Peruvians knew as Father Roberto drove about 12 hours from Chiclayo to bring food and supplies to this home, then stayed outside its doors so he would not carry the virus in.

On Monday he walked in. A couple of residents danced the marinera for him, and María del Carmen Chumioque Belis, who began caring for the home’s women at 14 and has now done it for 39 years, told him what the work has taught her. “In each one of them I see the face of Christ,” she said.

Pope Leo XIV addresses residents and staff at the home of the Little Sisters of the Abandoned Elderly in Callao, Peru, on Nov. 16, 2026. He served as apostolic administrator of Callao for 13 months during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Vatican Media)

Leo called the house “an oasis of dignity,” a phrase he took from Dilexi Te, his first apostolic exhortation. Then he quoted his own encyclical on artificial intelligence, Magnifica Humanitas, to a courtyard of elderly residents: “the ability to care for one another is a fundamental dimension of our humanity.”

The rest of the address was about the places where that ability has died. “People are not attended to but abandoned,” he said. He called those places “deserts of humanity, where the most fragile continue to cry out, as Jesus did on the Cross: ‘I thirst.’”

“Peru needs more oases of fraternity and fewer deserts of individualism,” he said, and he asked everyone in the courtyard, “What are we doing to quench this thirst?”

Last Friday, at the university he once led in Chiclayo, Leo had criticized Silicon Valley’s pursuit of immortality as a privilege for the rich. In Callao, among men and women spending their last years in the care of nuns, he showed what the Church offers in its place.

Before he left, Callao presented him with the keys to the city. Leo asked God’s blessing on its sick and its elderly, then signed off with a promise rather than a goodbye: “Hasta pronto, hasta luego.”

The only ones who cannot wait

The farewell Mass marked 300 years since the canonization of St. Turibius of Mogrovejo, the second archbishop of Lima, a lawyer who was made a bishop and then crossed Peru on foot to reach Indigenous villages. Leo built his homily around him.

Pope Leo XIV incenses a statue of the Virgin Mary at the start of Mass at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 16, 2026. The Mass marked 300 years since the canonization of St. Turibius of Mogrovejo. (Vatican Media)

“The only ones who cannot wait are the poor,” Leo said. Turibius gave away nearly everything he was owed and paid for hospitals for Indigenous people. After each pastoral visit, he sent the Spanish king a fresh dossier of complaints, hoping to end the injustices he had seen.

Then Leo spoke about himself. “Yes, the Peruvian people are my people too!”

The morning had its scare. As his popemobile circled the air base, a small rosary thrown from the crowd struck him below the right eye; he flinched and kept waving, and Mass began on schedule.

Five weeks ago, Leo was in Gemelli Hospital recovering from lung cancer surgery.

On Monday he celebrated a two-hour Mass in the Lima heat, then thanked Peru for “the tenderness of the grandparents who never missed our events.”

“I have felt at home,” he said, “and you have reminded me that the Church truly is a family.”

Wheels up

Leo’s plane is due at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport at 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday. These flights have a way of making news; on the way from Buenos Aires to Lima last week, he called himself Argentina’s pope by adoption.

Pope Leo XIV waves from the steps of the papal plane at Callao Air Base in Peru before departing for Rome on Nov. 16, 2026. (Vatican Media)

His last homily in Peru ended with a line he seemed to mean for himself as much as for the crowd. “My journey is coming to an end, but the mission continues,” he said. Watch for my report on what he told reporters somewhere over the Atlantic, coming tonight.

At Letters from Leo, we stand with Pope Leo XIV and with the Little Sisters of Callao, who keep an oasis open for elderly Peruvians no one else would take in, and with the millions of Catholics and people of goodwill who believe a nation shows its faith in how it treats the people it would rather forget.

Leo learned how to be a bishop in Peru by going where the abandoned live. On Monday, on his way home to Rome, he went back to them first.

This is the fastest-growing Catholic community in the country because people are hungry for a Church that goes to the margins and stays there. They want shepherds who remember the people they served before anyone was watching — and right now, as so many of our parents and grandparents age alone, that hunger has never been more urgent.

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