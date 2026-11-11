Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Carolyn Belshe's avatar
Carolyn Belshe
3h

In 1987, I wrote my Vows of Poverty as part of my own preparation for full-time missionary life serving through the United Methodist Church. Thank you for permitting me to read your news and participate in receiving spiritual nurture from you all as followers of Jesus whom I also follow. May we encourage one another. I thank our Lord for the Leader of your Church family. May Padre be a spiritual guide in the Global Context. Amen.

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Geri Cochran's avatar
Geri Cochran
3h

Prayers for Pope Leo's health and safety.

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