Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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KATHLEEN MOONEY's avatar
KATHLEEN MOONEY
3h

As Catholics we must always remember that we live under the US Constitution and being a politician who supports abortion rights is not the same thing as being pro abortion as an individual. In the US a woman has the right to make choices for her own body. The Catholic Church may be against abortion but every US citizen is not Catholic and therefore abortion must remain legal and even Catholic politicians must be pro abortion rights. It’s pretty straight forward to me.

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Geri Cochran's avatar
Geri Cochran
3h

I was happy that Newsom commuted all death sentences. I agree with him. Having served on several juries though, I've learned some east Texans get very upset when the death sentence was taken off the table. May God have mercy on their souls.

I also do not have a problem with abortions because I believe the soul enters upon the first breath of the babe: therefore there's no soul involved....whereas Catholics believe that the soul enters upon conception (because God can go anywhere I guess.) I personally thought Roe was a good compromise between those that are dead against abortion, and those that have no problems with the medical event. I realize Pope Leo and Catholics believe abortion is murder: so I would tell these folks not to have one. God gave us free choice, let Him be the judge.

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