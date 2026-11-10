Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Ned McDoodle's avatar
Ned McDoodle
2hEdited

Hooray, Pope Leo XIV! Unions are the only bargaining recourse open to workers. 💪😇✌🏼

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Judith k thierry's avatar
Judith k thierry
10m

This posting is so expansive and heart-filling in detail. What an itinerary. Such momentum thinking back to France, Turkey, Africa.

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