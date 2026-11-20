Sister Bonnie McMenamin of the Sisters of St. Joseph holds a cross bearing the name of Silverio Villegas-González outside the ICE field office in Philadelphia on Oct. 28, 2026. (Jessica Griffin / The Philadelphia Inquirer)

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More than a hundred people crowded the sidewalk outside the Philadelphia field office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and many of them carried small wooden crosses made by hand.

Each cross bore the name of a person who had died in ICE custody over the past two years.

The Sisters of St. Joseph of Philadelphia co-hosted the vigil at Eighth and Cherry Streets with the Philadelphia Area Lasallian Ministries. The crowd, mostly women and both young and old, spilled off the curb and into Eighth Street, waving at the cars that honked as they passed.

They prayed for nearly an hour, four days before All Saints’ Day, for the immigrants who have been taken from Philadelphia’s neighborhoods and for the dead whose names they held.

Sister Linda Lukiewski was asked whether a vigil can move anyone in Washington. “I don’t know if it changes policy,” she admitted. What she does know, she said, is that it gives people hope.

A Homeland Security spokesperson responded to the gathering by affirming the protesters’ First Amendment rights and warning, in the same statement, that ICE has no plans to slow down.

A year on Eighth Street

The sisters have been coming to this corner since the start of Donald Trump’s second term. Five days after the inauguration, Sister Eileen Marnien, the congregation’s president, joined an interfaith rally urging Mayor Cherelle Parker to keep Philadelphia’s promises to its immigrants, and she described her community’s duty as a matter of Catholic faith.

In April 2025, local clergy built an altar of fruit and flowers on the sidewalk in front of the ICE office, and the Sisters of St. Joseph supplied its frame.

That fall, Catholics in dozens of cities answered Pope Leo XIV’s plea and rallied outside ICE offices nationwide. Philadelphia’s second vigil fell on Nov. 13, the feast of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, and the day after the American bishops released their Special Message on immigration. Father Dennis Gill, rector of the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul, carried the Blessed Sacrament in a silent procession around the ICE building, past the Homeland Security vehicles parked out back.

“God has not abandoned his children,” Assumption Sister Catherine Soley said that afternoon.

In March, the Sisters of St. Joseph returned to mark the feast of their patron, the foster father of Jesus. Sister Eileen spoke to the cameras that day.

The sisters acknowledge the country needs just immigration reform, she said. “But until that happens, there’s a call for kindness and compassion and care for each other.”

The women who built Catholic Philadelphia

None of this is new for these women. Four Sisters of St. Joseph arrived in Philadelphia from St. Louis on May 4, 1847, at the request of Bishop Francis Kenrick, to take charge of St. John’s Orphanage for boys. The congregation planted its motherhouse in Chestnut Hill in 1858, founded the school that became Chestnut Hill College, and taught generations of the archdiocese’s children in parish classrooms.

Chestnut Hill College stands in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood, where the Sisters of St. Joseph planted their motherhouse in 1858, in a photograph taken between 1980 and 2006. The sisters founded the school. (Carol M. Highsmith / Library of Congress)

Their work with newcomers never stopped. For more than two decades the sisters have run a welcome center in the city that teaches literacy and citizenship classes and helps immigrants through naturalization.

As I wrote in August, America’s women religious built this Church and much of this country. They are fewer and older now, and they still show up on Eighth Street.

Sisters hold no office in the hierarchy and cast no vote when the bishops meet in Baltimore. Sister Janice Vanderneck, a Sister of St. Joseph who keeps a weekly vigil outside the ICE office in Pittsburgh, summed up their standing last December: “We have no authority — just moral authority.” That freedom is what makes their witness so hard to wave away.

What the Church has already said

The sisters are doing in the street what Pope Leo XIV has asked from Rome. Speaking to reporters at Castel Gandolfo in November 2025, the pope pointed Americans to Matthew 25 and the question every soul will face at the end of time: “How did you receive the foreigner?” He asked authorities to let pastoral workers reach the detained.

Eight days later, the U.S. bishops voted 216 to 5 to approve a Special Message containing a sentence that leaves little room for interpretation: “We oppose the indiscriminate mass deportation of people.”

The administration kept going. Between Trump’s inauguration and June 4, 2026, 52 people died in ICE custody, according to Human Rights Watch, and the mortality rate in detention more than doubled. The crosses on Eighth Street bore names of people who died in that custody.

JD Vance was asked to account for it in October. At a CBS town hall, Sister Nancy Sylvester of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary asked the vice president how ICE’s conduct could be justified to people who follow the Gospel. Vance told her the administration was trying to “strike the right balance,” then conceded that “sometimes you have some people who really screw up.”

The dead on Eighth Street are the other side of that balance.

Hope as a discipline

On Nov. 3, voters handed Democrats both chambers of Congress. A new Congress can cut ICE’s funding and haul its leaders before committees under oath. None of it brings back a single person named on those crosses, and the new majority will not be sworn in until January.

Until then, the sisters will keep showing up at Eighth and Cherry. Sister Linda is right that a vigil may not change a policy by Friday. What it changes is the record of who stood where while this happened, and that record belongs to the women who have been building Catholic Philadelphia for 179 years.

At Letters from Leo, we stand with the Sisters of St. Joseph and every woman and man of faith who has kept watch outside an ICE office this year, believing that a person’s dignity does not depend on the papers in her pocket.

The sisters who taught our grandparents to read are now teaching the rest of us how to love a neighbor the government has decided to discard. Pope Leo XIV has pointed the Church to Matthew 25, and these women were living it out on Eighth Street before he was elected.

This is the fastest-growing Catholic community in the country because people are hungry for a faith with the courage to stand on a sidewalk in Center City holding the names of the dead. They are tired of a Christianity that blesses cruelty, and they are looking for the Church the sisters built.

If you believe this movement matters — Catholics and people of goodwill standing for human dignity against a deportation machine that has already cost dozens of lives — I am asking you to join us.

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