Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Scherri Jacobsen's avatar
Scherri Jacobsen
1h

I love my Pope ❤️

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Celia Cussen's avatar
Celia Cussen
44m

The woman in these photos is Susana Baca, singer, composer and former Minister of Culture , who brought Afroperuvian music to world attention.

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