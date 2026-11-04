Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Reggaemama's avatar
Reggaemama
43mEdited

What a wonderful story. There were many of us who listened to Bob Dylan when we were teens and young adults. He has made a profound impact on our generation. I remember when he became a Christian. That sat with me for a long time.

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
26m

Like a Rolling Stone...

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