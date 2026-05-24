Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Greg Blais's avatar
Greg Blais
2d

God bless you Christopher, looking forward to reading it and hearing your analysis. We are truly blessed to have Pope Leo leading our church.

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Melinda C Gardiner's avatar
Melinda C Gardiner
2d

Thank you so much, Christopher, for your work. I am looking forward to the presentation tomorrow, and so glad that Pope Leo himself will be presenting it. We are so blessed to have this very special person leading us during this time of tremendous change.

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