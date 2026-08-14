Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Stone's avatar
Nancy Stone
4hEdited

Bishop Eleganti sounds like a Pharisee saying who Jesus should and should not be with. This was an interesting article to read. I do believe Pope Leo is the moral compass of the world.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Eva Camacho Guzman's avatar
Eva Camacho Guzman
3h

It is truly upsetting to hear of one of the Popes Bishops to act and say such a thing! It reminds me of how the pharisees spoke of Jesus. I 🙏🏼 for providence.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture