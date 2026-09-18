Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
6h

EVERY SINGLE TIME I see Pope Leo XIV face...it gives me HOPE..and makes me SMILE!

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Theresa Westergard's avatar
Theresa Westergard
5h

So sad the blindness that causes such destruction

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