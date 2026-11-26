Pope Francis greets then-Bishop Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, at the Vatican. Francis made Prevost a bishop in 2014 and brought him to Rome in 2023 to lead the Dicastery for Bishops. (Vatican Media)

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Two days before Thanksgiving last year, Pope Leo XIV walked out of the papal villa at Castel Gandolfo on a Tuesday night and took questions from the reporters waiting outside.

Most of the questions concerned war and peace, from Ukraine to the violence in Lebanon, where he would land later that week. Near the end, a reporter asked what the first American pope was thankful for.

“Many things I’m thankful for,” Leo answered.

He called Thanksgiving “this beautiful feast that we have in the United States, which unites all people,” including people “who perhaps do not have the gift of faith.” Then he gave the kind of advice a parish priest would: “Say thank you to someone.”

It sounds almost too simple. The Jesuits who formed me would say the simplicity is the point.

The sin beneath the sins

In March 1542, St. Ignatius of Loyola wrote from Rome to Simão Rodrigues, one of his original companions from Paris, who was then planting the young Society of Jesus in Portugal.

The pope and the Portuguese king had fallen out, and Ignatius wanted his friend to help reconcile two men to whom the Jesuits owed a great deal.

Ingratitude, Ignatius wrote, is “the most abominable of sins.”

His reasoning matters more than the superlative. Ingratitude, he explained, is “a forgetting of the graces, benefits, and blessings received,” and so “the cause, beginning, and origin of all sins and misfortunes.” Ask most Christians to name the root of sin, and they will say pride (that was Augustine’s answer, and Leo is a son of Augustine).

Ignatius went beneath pride and found a failure of memory.

So he built a medicinal cure into every Jesuit’s day.

The Examen, the brief prayer Jesuit tradition says Ignatius told his men never to skip, opens the same way every time: “The first Point is to give thanks to God our Lord for the benefits received.” The confession of sin comes second.

Ignatius wanted the gifts named before the failures were counted, because if we forget that we are loved, everything else we learn will be misunderstood.

The Spiritual Exercises end on the same note. In the Contemplation to Attain Love, the retreatant asks for “interior knowledge of so great good received, in order that being entirely grateful, I may be able in all to love and serve” the God who gave it.

Gratitude, for Ignatius, opens straight onto service.

Francis and the foreigner who came back

Pope Francis, the first Jesuit to sit in the chair of Peter, carried that Ignatian instinct through his whole pontificate.

On Dec. 30, 2020, closing out a year of pandemic from a library inside the Apostolic Palace, he devoted his general audience to the prayer of thanksgiving.

He chose the Gospel of the ten lepers, in which Jesus heals all ten and only one comes back, and that one is a Samaritan.

“How often we even forget to say ‘thank you?’” Francis asked.

Gratitude begins, Francis taught, with the recognition that grace arrives first: “We were thought of before we learned how to think; we were loved before we learned how to love; we were desired before our hearts conceived a desire.” Every human life, he said, opens with “debts of gratitude.”

Francis also understood what ingratitude does to a people. At the Angelus on Oct. 8, 2023, preaching on the parable of the wicked tenants, he traced how “ingratitude gave rise to greed” in the tenants’ minds until they finally resorted to the ultimate sin of murder.

“There is always some ungratefulness at the root of conflicts,” he said, adding that “ungratefulness generates violence, it takes peace away.”

A politics that cannot say thank you

A whole politics now runs on grievance, the story that everything good was stolen and someone must be made to pay.

Donald Trump announced the program to a CPAC ballroom in March 2023: “for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.” A movement built on resentment has to keep its followers from counting their blessings.

Why? An honest count would ruin the grievance.

The holiday we keep today tells a different story.

In his December 1621 letter home, the Pilgrim Edward Winslow recorded that the Wampanoag leader Massasoit came to the Plymouth harvest “with some ninety men,” and that his hunters brought five deer to the feast.

Half the English settlers had died that first winter, and the survivors owed their corn harvest to Tisquantum, a Patuxet man who showed them how to plant it.

America’s founding meal of thanks, in other words, was shared with strangers, much as the only leper who came back to Jesus was the foreigner.

A nation that remembers who fed it during its origins will find it much harder to slam the door on the stranger who knocks today.

Leo’s thank-you

Pope Leo has lived this lesson in public this fall.

Days after surgeons at Rome’s Gemelli hospital removed a cancerous nodule from his lung, he closed the Angelus on Oct. 18 by thanking everyone who had prayed for him: “I have truly felt your support. Thank you!”

His gratitude turned outward almost at once.

The illness, Leo said, had given him “a closeness to all those who are living through illness.”

That is Ignatian spirituality in a nutshell: memory gives birth to gratitude, and gratitude sends you toward someone who is hurting.

Francis promised that if Christians become “bearers of gratitude, the world itself will become better, even if only a little bit.”

So before you the day ends, try the first point of the Examen in your own home.

Name out loud the gifts of this year, and the person who fed you when you could not feed yourself.

Then, as Leo asked, thank someone, and go find the neighbor who has not yet been fed.

At Letters from Leo, we stand with Pope Leo XIV, with the memory of Pope Francis, and with every Catholic and person of goodwill who believes that a grateful people cannot be turned into a vengeful one.

The politics of grievance asks us to forget every gift we have been given, so that resentment can do the rest. The Gospel asks us to remember, and memory has a way of turning us toward the stranger at the door and the neighbor in the hospital bed.

This is the fastest-growing Catholic community in the country because people are hungry for something deeper than rage. They are looking for a faith that gives thanks first and then gets to work for the neighbor.

If you believe this movement matters — Catholics and people of goodwill choosing gratitude over grievance — I am asking you to join us.

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Happy Thanksgiving. Thank you for reading. I’ll see you on the road.

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